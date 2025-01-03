Kentucky Women's Basketball hits record-setting 18 three-pointers in 91-69 SEC win

Watch Now
LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Happy Blue Year to Big Blue Nation!

The University of Kentucky Women’s Basketball team opened up Southeastern Conference play with a decisive 91-69 win over Mississippi State Thursday night.

In the process, the Wildcats made a record-breaking 18 three-point baskets, headlined by senior guard Dazia Lawrence's 28 (7-11 3FG) and graduate point guard Georgia Amoore's 27 (7-10 3FG). Amoore also had nine assists to add to the team's 23.

Teonni Key had another impressive night, adding another double-double of 10 points and 13 rebounds. The first SEC victory also marked another milestone for the Cats. Key, Clara STrack, and Amelia Hassett are the fifth trio in NCAA DI history to average nine rebounds per game. Against the Bulldogs, Strack had 11, while Hassett brought down nine.

Kentucky held one of the most efficient offenses in the league to 36% from the field and the nation’s leading player in field goal percentage, Madina Okot, to only four points (2-6 FG).

The Wildcats now best the Bulldogs in their all-time series 32-24, which began in 1979.

Kentucky will next travel to Nashville to play Vanderbilt on Sunday at 3 p.m. The game will be broadcast on the SEC Network.

