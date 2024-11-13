Kentucky Women's Basketball moves to 3-0 after Wofford win, 76-42

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Kentucky Women's basketball program moves to 3-0 after a whopping 34-point rout against Wofford Tuesday night.

Senior guard Dazia Lawrence led the way for all scorers with 19 points, Clara Strack and Teonni Key followed with double-doubles each. Strack had 16 points and 15 rebounds, and Key had 11 and 13 boards. Amoore was the final Cat in double-digits, with 11 points and seven assists to tack on.

In Lawrence’s first 8 minutes, she was perfect from the field, 5-5 for 15 points. Kentucky would have a dominating start, 22-5, to end the first quarter.

The second quarter presented a struggle for the Cats. The terriers became more physical, holding UK to 12 points. Kentucky still had the lead going into halftime, 34-12.

Graduate guard Georgia Amoore took command, dishing the ball when needed. Kentucky went on to win, 76 - 42.

Kentucky held Wofford to 20% from the field for the night, 14-69.

Kentucky will host the #18 Louisville Cardinals in the Battle of the Bluegrass Saturday at 6 p.m. in Historic Memorial Coliseum.

