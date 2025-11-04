Kentucky Women's Basketball opens with 16-point rout vs Morehead State

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Coach Kenny Brooks and the University of Kentucky Women's Basketball team opened season two of the Brooks era with a 75-59 win over Morehead State.

Transfer point guard Tonie Morgan led the way with 16 points and four assists.

Jordan Obi had a dominant debut with a double-double of 16 points and 15 rebounds. The pre-season All-SEC center Clara Strack duplicated that stat line, and Amelia Hassett added 10 points as well.

Jordan Obi starts and finishes the first half! Obi leads UK with 13, Strack leads on the boards with 9!



43-27, Cats pic.twitter.com/thf2u02E96 — Sierra Newton (@SoFlossieWrites) November 4, 2025

Although the stat sheet is filled, the Cats struggled to get the offense going early and were often beaten on backdoor and face cuts. Morehead State's Marie Sepp led all with 21 points and nine assists.

Kentucky struggled from the 3-point line, shooting 16.7% for the game, while the Eagles shot at 37%.

Coach Brooks wants improvement when it comes to the "intangibles." Kentucky has a quick turnaround facing Monmouth on Thursday, Nov. 6, at 6:30 p.m. back in Historic Memorial Coliseum.

LEX 18

Catch all the game day action and learn more about Kentucky Athletics on BBN Tonight. The team provides the latest coverage and stats ahead of UK games.