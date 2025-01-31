Kentucky Women's Basketball rolls the tide in its 500th program win

LEXINGTON KY. (LEX 18) — The Kentucky Women's Basketball team protected its home court against a No. 22 Alabama team Thursday night. Kentucky is 12-0 in Historic Memorial Coliseum this season and as a program, has 500 wins in HMC. The 65-56 win over Alabama advances the Cats to 7-1 in the Southeastern Conference.

A few clumsy turnovers, a handful of missed layups, and 12 points from Alabama’s Sarah Ashlee Barker is how the Wildcats started the first quarter. An early Alabama lead 25-21.

Kentucky forced a few turnovers from the Ride but what really hurt the Cats was early foul trouble from Teonnis Key. In the second quarter, the Cats cleaned it up with a 12-0 run. A four-point play by Dazia Lawrence really ignited a spark from the Cats to take the lead 32-25.. the largest lead of the game, so far!

Cats go into half up, 34-30.

The third and fourth quarter was all Kentucky, Georgia Amoore passed her 800th career assist and led the Wildcats with 16 points and nine assists on the night. Clara Strack recorded another double-double of 14 in points and rebounds, Amelia Hassett finished with 11 shooting 50% from the field, and Dazia Lawrence had 10 with 3/6 from behind the arc.

Kentucky now travels to #13 Oklahoma for the first time in SEC play. That game is Sunday, February 2 at 4 p.m. on SEC Network.

