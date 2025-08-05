Kentucky women's basketball releases SEC schedule for 2025-26

LEX 18 — The Kentucky women's basketball team has its schedule for Southeastern Conference play, and the Cats will begin and end their conference slate with perennial powerhouses in the league.

Kenny Brooks and his Cats will travel to Baton Rouge, Louisiana on New Year's Day to open SEC competition against Kim Mulkey and the LSU Tigers. Exactly two months later, the Cats will finish the regular season with a home game against Dawn Staley and the South Carolina Gamecocks. Combined, LSU and South Carolina have claimed three of the last four National Championship titles.

In total, the Wildcats will square off with conference foes 16 times during the regular season, which includes eight home games and eight away games.

For the second straight season, the Cats will meet only one conference opponent for both a home and an away game, a change made prior to last season with the addition of the Longhorns and the Sooners to the league. Last year, Kentucky played Georgia in both Athens and Lexington; this season, Kentucky has a home-and-away game against the Vanderbilt Commodores, as the teams will play in both Lexington and Nashville.

Tipoff times and TV assignments will be announced closer to the start of the season.

Kentucky's complete schedule has not been finalized, as the program is still expected to announce additional non-conference games.

🖐️more nonconference games for ya, BBN!

Currently, the Cats have 10 non-conference games on the schedule, including the season-opener against Morehead State, a trip to Buffalo in a homecoming game for Clara Strack, a two-game trip to Puerto Rico around Thanksgiving, and a visit to Miami to play the Hurricanes in this year's edition of the SEC/ACC Challenge.

After opening league competition against an LSU team which returns its second and third leading scorers while bringing in the nation's top-ranked freshman class, the Cats come home to begin SEC play inside Historic Memorial Coliseum. Kentucky hosts Missouri on Sunday, Jan. 4, before returning to the road to play Alabama on Thursday, Jan. 8.

Big Blue Nation will be treated to back-to-back home games the following week: UK vs. Oklahoma on Sunday, Jan. 11 and UK vs. Florida on Thursday, Jan. 15. But the Cats will quickly have to repay the favor, as the team will then play back-to-back road games: UK at Mississippi State on Sunday Jan. 18 and UK at Tennessee on Thursday, Jan. 22.

UK will host Georgia on Sunday, Jan. 25 before taking its first bye game on Thursday, Jan. 29.

Remember when we led the nation in blocks per game last season?

Turning the page to February, the Wildcats will travel to meet the Arkansas Razorbacks on Sunday, Feb. 1. Then, the Wildcats will host Vandy on Thursday, Feb. 5 for the first of two meetings against the Commodores.

Every team in the league plays one Monday night, prime-time game, and Kentucky’s is on the road at Texas on Monday, Feb. 9. The Longhorns advanced to the Final Four last season, their first in the SEC.

Home is where the hoops are.🏠✈️



Our 2025-26 SEC home & away opponents just dropped, full schedule coming 🔜!

Kentucky will return home to play Texas A&M on Thursday, Feb. 12 and Ole Miss on Sunday, Feb. 15 before its second and final bye game on Thursday, Feb. 19.

The Wildcats’ final three games of the SEC regular season include games at Vanderbilt on Sunday, Feb. 22 and at Auburn on Feb. 26, before the regular-season finale against South Carolina on Sunday, March 1.

The 2026 SEC Tournament returns to the Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, South Carolina, from March 4-8.

The full schedule is as follows:

Thursday, Jan. 1 at LSU

Sunday, Jan. 4 vs. Missouri

Thursday, Jan. 8 at Alabama

Sunday, Jan. 11 vs. Oklahoma

Thursday, Jan. 15 vs. Florida

Sunday, Jan. 18 at Mississippi State

Thursday, Jan. 22 at Tennessee

Sunday, Jan. 25 vs. Georgia

Thursday, Jan. 29 BYE

Sunday, Feb. 1 at Arkansas

Thursday, Feb. 5 vs. Vanderbilt

Monday, Feb. 9 at Texas

Thursday, Feb. 12 vs. Texas A&M

Sunday, Feb. 15 vs. Ole Miss

Thursday, Feb. 19 BYE

Sunday, Feb. 22 at Vanderbilt

Thursday, Feb. 26 at Auburn

Sunday, March 1 vs. South Carolina

