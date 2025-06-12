Kentucky Women's Basketball team draws Miami trip in SEC/ACC Challenge

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Kentucky Women's Basketball team will head south in the third annual SEC/ACC Challenge!

Mark your calendars for the Wildcats to face the University of Miami Hurricanes on Wednesday, December 3. The time and TV designation will be announced closer to the start of the season.

Going to Miamiiii…. 🎶☀️🌴



The Cats will head to Miami for the SEC/ACC Challenge on Wednesday, December 3! 😼 pic.twitter.com/oQALEgDyF4 — Kentucky Women’s Basketball (@KentuckyWBB) June 12, 2025

The Challenge finished the inaugural year with 7-7 ties for both the men’s and women’s events, but saw the SEC coming out on top in year two. In the 2024 Men’s Challenge, the SEC went 14-2 to bring the overall Challenge record to 21-9. The SEC went 10-6 in the Women’s Challenge last season to bring the two-year total to 17-13.

