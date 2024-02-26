Kentucky women's basketball struggles on senior day vs No. 1 USC, 103-55

Kentucky women's basketball struggled once again against No. 1 South Carolina on Sunday. The Gamecocks rolled past the Cats in Rupp Arena 103-55 .

USC started fast leading 25-8 to close out the first quarter. Six USC players finished in double figures with the Gamecocks remaining perfect on the season (27-0).

AJae Petty, Maddie Scheer and Saniah Tyler led the way in scoring for the Cats. Petty finished with 16 points and eight boards, Scheer with 11 points and four boards and Tyler racked up 15 points .

Kentucky drops to 11-17 overall and 4-10 in SEC play. Two more regular season games left until the conference tournament starts on Wednesday, March 6.