Kentucky women’s golf rallies late to secure NCAA Championship berth

TALLAHASSEE, Fl (LEX18) — The Kentucky women’s golf team came from behind Wednesday to secure a berth in the NCAA Women’s Golf Championship later this month.

Entering the final round of the NCAA Tallahassee Regional outside the projected cut line, the Wildcats turned in one of the top rounds of the day at Seminole Legacy Golf Club. Kentucky shot 9-under as a team in the final round to climb into the top five and earn a trip to the national championship.

THE CARDIAC CATS ARE GOING TO CALI!!! 🌴 pic.twitter.com/seXVREE8sZ — Kentucky Women’s Golf (@KentuckyWGolf) May 13, 2026

Kentucky finished the regional at 6-over par, placing fifth in the 12-team field. Wake Forest won the regional at 8-under, followed by Florida State at 4-under, Florida at 3-under and Eastern Michigan at 5-over.

The Wildcats passed No. 15 UCLA, which finished sixth at 9-over, to claim the final qualifying spot. North Florida placed seventh at 16-over, while ULM, Clemson, Purdue, UTRGV and Little Rock rounded out the standings.

Lexington native C.A. Carter helped lead Kentucky’s push with a 7-under round Wednesday. Carter finished tied for third individually at 6-under for the tournament.

Absolutely insane round for hometown girl C.A. Carter.



✔️ Tied Seminole Legacy course record

✔️ Doubled her career best

✔️ Four straight birdies to end her round pic.twitter.com/NH4br5cSbP — Kentucky Women’s Golf (@KentuckyWGolf) May 13, 2026

Raleygh Simpson also contributed in the final round, shooting 4-under to finish tied for 13th at 1-over overall.

Kentucky entered the regional as the sixth-ranked team in the field and was one of 12 programs competing for five spots in the NCAA Championship.

The NCAA Women’s Golf Championship will be held May 22-27 at Omni La Costa Resort & Spa in Carlsbad, California.

The sweet, sweet sound of “TICKET PUNCHED.” 😼 pic.twitter.com/vbNgTGZ9vQ — Kentucky Women’s Golf (@KentuckyWGolf) May 13, 2026

For more on Kentucky Women's Golf and all of the Wildcats, join us on BBN Tonight, airing weeknights at 7:30 p.m. on the official station for UK Athletics, LEX 18.