Kentucky women's soccer freshmen Kyla Dawn and Elise Ernest making their mark in the SEC

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX News) — Kentucky women's soccer freshmen Kyla Dawn and Elise Ernest have wasted little time making an impact in their first season as Wildcats, with both earning Southeastern Conference honors as the team prepares for postseason play.

When Dawn arrived at Kentucky, she had one goal in mind: Score goals.

And she's done just that.

Dawn leads the Wildcats with 10 goals this season, including four game-winners, quickly establishing herself as a key offensive contributor.

Charlie Nagel/Charlie Nagel Kyla Dawn. Kentucky defeats Texas A&M 3-2. Photo by Charlie Nagel | UK Athletics

"I think it's just being consistent with everything," Dawn said. "How I play is how I practice."

While Dawn has found success on the offensive end, Ernest's freshman season has been defined by her ability to adapt to whatever the team needs.

"I wasn't expecting to come in playing defender this year, but just being wherever the team needs me to be, it's just been a fun experience overall," Ernest said.

Their contributions haven't gone unnoticed across the conference.

Dawn earned SEC Freshman of the Week honors in back-to-back weeks earlier this season, while Ernest received the recognition after playing a key role in Kentucky's upset of then-No. 25 Texas.

Jack Bates/Jack Bates Elise Ernest. Kentucky beats Texas 3-2 Photo by Jack Bates | UK Athletics

For Dawn, the early recognition has only added to her motivation.

"Just stay humble and hungry," Dawn said.

The two freshmen also share a connection that began before the fall season. Both arrived at Kentucky in the spring, giving them an early opportunity to adjust to the college game and develop a friendship while pushing each other to improve.

Now, with the postseason approaching, their focus has shifted toward helping Kentucky finish the regular season strong.

The Wildcats have just two regular-season matches remaining, both at home against Ole Miss and No. 23 Arkansas. Kentucky enters the final stretch following back-to-back draws against No. 21 Auburn and Tennessee.

Grace Smith/Grace Smith Kyla Dawn. Kentucky beats Wright State 9-1. Photo By: Grace Smith | UK Athletics

Despite the challenges, Dawn believes the Wildcats have shown they can compete with some of the SEC's toughest opponents.

"People look at us as the underdog, and I like when people look at us as the underdog because we've been proving them different," Dawn said.

With young talent already making significant contributions, both freshmen believe the foundation is in place for continued success beyond this season.

"It's really exciting... If we're this good together right now, and we have still four more years to grow, and I think we will." Ernest said.

For Dawn and Ernest, their first season at Kentucky has already brought individual recognition and valuable experience. But with postseason play on the horizon, the two freshmen are hoping their biggest moments as Wildcats are still ahead.

BBN Tonight: UK Soccer freshmen Kyla Dawn and Elise Ernest make their mark in the SEC

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