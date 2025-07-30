Kentucky's Alex Afari Jr. Named to Butkus Award Watch List

LEXINGTON, Ky. — LEXINGTON, Ky. — Kentucky senior linebacker Alex Afari Jr. has been named to the preseason watch list for the Butkus Award, which recognizes the top linebacker in college football.

Now in its 41st year, the award is named after Pro Football Hall of Famer Dick Butkus, a Chicago Bears legend widely regarded as one of the most feared linebackers in football history.

.@AlexAfari8 is on the Butkus Award Watch List for Linebacker of the Year.



📰🔗 - https://t.co/zjOzH2gWhm pic.twitter.com/PjAzhSp1Uc — Kentucky Football (@UKFootball) July 30, 2025

Afari, a native of Cincinnati, enters his senior season as one of Kentucky’s most experienced defensive leaders. Over his three years with the Wildcats, he’s amassed 132 tackles, including 19.5 for loss, and 3.5 sacks. He also contributed to four quarterback hurries and a pair of pass breakups.

As a junior, Afari ranked third on the team in total tackles with 62. He led the Wildcats in tackles for loss with 11 and posted career-high 10-tackle performances against Tennessee and Louisville.

Off the field, Afari has earned recognition on the SEC Fall Academic Honor Roll and the University of Kentucky Dean’s List. He’s on track to graduate in Spring 2026 with a degree in communication.

He was also named to the preseason All-SEC teams by Athlon Sports and Phil Steele.

The Butkus Award will narrow its field later this fall, with semifinalists announced on November 4, finalists on November 25, and the winner revealed by December 10. The 2025 recipient will be honored at a ceremony held at the University of Illinois’ Memorial Stadium in early 2026.

