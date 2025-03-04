Kentucky's Amoore, Strack honored with SEC women's basketball award

(LEX 18) — On Tuesday, the Southeastern Conference announced its 2025 women's basketball postseason awards and Kentucky's Georgia Amoore and Clara Strack were among the talented honorees.

The announcement read that Amoore was named Newcomer of the Year while Strack was voted as Defensive Player of the Year.

First-team and second-team All-SEC honoees, All-Freshman team, All-Defensive team, along with Player, Coach, Newcomer, Freshman, Defensive Player, 6th Player and Scholar-Athlete of the Year were chosen by the league’s 16 coaches, SEC noted.

In addition to the newcomer award, Amoore was voted into the first-time. Further, Strack was listed in the second-team category in addition to all-defensive.