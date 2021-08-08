Kentucky's Castle advances to Women's U.S. Amateur Championship

RYE, N.Y. — Kentucky women’s golfer Jensen Castle will play for the U.S. Women’s Amateur national championship on Sunday.

She got there Saturday in steely fashion.

Playing against the nation’s undisputed top player in the country during the 2020-21 collegiate season, Castle rallied from 2 down with three holes to play to beat Stanford’s Rachel Heck – the 2021 NCAA individual champion – on the 19th hole of the semifinals.

Castle advanced to Sunday’s championship match and will play Arizona’s Vivian Hou in a 36-hole marathon to determine the nation’s top amateur of the year. Hou won her semifinals match 2 up vs. Michigan State’s Valentina Ross.

The championship will begin at 8 a.m. at the Westchester Country Club’s West Course (par 72, 6,488 yards) in Rye, New York. The Golf Channel will pick up with live coverage at 2 p.m.