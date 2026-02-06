Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
34  WX Alerts 42  Closings/Delays
SportsBBN Tonight

Actions

Kentucky's comeback falls short against No. 7 Vanderbilt

Teonni Key’s career night can’t overcome turnover margin in 84–83 loss
Teonni Key
Photo by Morgan Simmons | UK Athletics/Morgan Simmons / ESPN Images
Teonni Key. Kentucky beats Miami 64-48 Photo by Morgan Simmons | UK Athletics
Teonni Key
Posted

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX18) — Teonni Key delivered a career performance Thursday night, scoring 27 points and pulling down 12 rebounds, but No. 16 Kentucky came up just short in an 84–83 loss to No. 7 Vanderbilt at Historic Memorial Coliseum.

Amelia Hassett added 19 points with five three-pointers, while Clara Strack recorded another double-double with 14 points, 15 rebounds, seven assists, and a block. Asia Boone chipped in 12 points before fouling out.

The difference came in ball security. Kentucky committed 20 turnovers that Vanderbilt converted into 25 points, while the Commodores turned it over just six times.

The game featured multiple momentum swings. Kentucky used a strong second-quarter run to take a 38–34 halftime lead and built a nine-point advantage midway through the third behind Key and Boone. But Vanderbilt answered with runs in both the third and fourth quarters to reclaim control.

Still, the Wildcats refused to fold. Key and Strack helped Kentucky claw back in the final minutes, trimming a late deficit to one possession multiple times. After trading baskets and free throws in the closing seconds, Key scored on a putback at the buzzer, but Vanderbilt held on for the one-point win.

Kentucky now turns its attention to another ranked test, traveling to face No. 4 Texas on Monday night. Tipoff is set for 7:30 p.m. on the SEC Network.

For more on Kentucky Women's Basketball and all of the Wildcats, join us on BBN Tonight, airing weeknights at 7:30 p.m. on the official station for UK Athletics, LEX 18.

BBN Tonight push 2025

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Positively LEX 18

Positively LEX18