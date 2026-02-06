Kentucky's comeback falls short against No. 7 Vanderbilt

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX18) — Teonni Key delivered a career performance Thursday night, scoring 27 points and pulling down 12 rebounds, but No. 16 Kentucky came up just short in an 84–83 loss to No. 7 Vanderbilt at Historic Memorial Coliseum.

Kentucky takes a top-10 Vanderbilt down to the wire but fell short, 83-84.



Mikayla Blakes does what she does, a game high 37 with 19 of those in the fourth.



Teonni Key led the Cats with a career 27 points & 12 rebounds.



UK won the boards 39-22, but the turnovers really killed… pic.twitter.com/FFjqR7djye — Sierra Newton (@soflossiewrites) February 6, 2026

Amelia Hassett added 19 points with five three-pointers, while Clara Strack recorded another double-double with 14 points, 15 rebounds, seven assists, and a block. Asia Boone chipped in 12 points before fouling out.

The difference came in ball security. Kentucky committed 20 turnovers that Vanderbilt converted into 25 points, while the Commodores turned it over just six times.

END OF 3Q | UK 58, Vandy 54



Cats have a 4 point lead over #7 Vandy going into the final 10 minutes!



One statistical category Cats are dominating: Turnovers. 15-3.



Gotta clean those up to lock down a top-10 win! — BBN Tonight (@BBNTonight) February 6, 2026

The game featured multiple momentum swings. Kentucky used a strong second-quarter run to take a 38–34 halftime lead and built a nine-point advantage midway through the third behind Key and Boone. But Vanderbilt answered with runs in both the third and fourth quarters to reclaim control.

Still, the Wildcats refused to fold. Key and Strack helped Kentucky claw back in the final minutes, trimming a late deficit to one possession multiple times. After trading baskets and free throws in the closing seconds, Key scored on a putback at the buzzer, but Vanderbilt held on for the one-point win.

What a game. @KentuckyWBB falls to Vanderbilt, 84-83.



Mikayla Blakes finished with a game-high 37 points.



Teonni Key had a career night, 27 point 12 rebound double-double. — BBN Tonight (@BBNTonight) February 6, 2026

Kentucky now turns its attention to another ranked test, traveling to face No. 4 Texas on Monday night. Tipoff is set for 7:30 p.m. on the SEC Network.

For more on Kentucky Women's Basketball and all of the Wildcats, join us on BBN Tonight, airing weeknights at 7:30 p.m. on the official station for UK Athletics, LEX 18.