Kentucky's Jasper Johnson, Brandon Garrison expected to enter transfer portal

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Kentucky freshman guard Jasper Johnson and junior forward Brandon Garrison have announced their plans to enter the transfer portal, sources confirmed on Friday.

According to the program, Johnson, a 2025 five-star recruit, appeared in 35 games in the 2025-26 season and averaged 4.9 points per game. He scored his first career dunk against Florida in the SEC tournament just weeks ago, and and scored a season-high 22 points in the game against North Central College.

Garrison, who's called Lexington home the last two seasons, averaged 4.7 points and 4.1 rebounds in the 2025-26 season. In UK's SEC tournament game against LSU, Garrison played a pivotal role in the team's win and brought home 17 points. He also took home a career-high six blocked shots in UK's first game of the NCAA Tournament against Santa Clara.

Garrison's agency confirmed his plans on social media Friday afternoon, with Garrison sharing the post on his personal Instagram. DraftExpress's Jonathon Givony also confirmed Johnson's plans to leave Lexington.

Garrison and Johnson now join junior Jaland Lowe, with all three having announced their plans to enter the portal.