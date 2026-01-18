Kentucky’s late push falls short in 71–59 loss at Mississippi State

STARKVILLE, Ms. (LEX18) — No. 7 Kentucky couldn’t overcome late Mississippi State runs in a 71–59 road loss Sunday in Starkville.

Tonie Morgan led the Wildcats with 15 points and seven assists, while Jordan Obi added 12. Asia Boone and Amelia Hassett chipped in 11 apiece, and Clara Strack posted a double-double with 10 points and 15 rebounds while anchoring the defense with five blocks.

Mississippi State set the tone early, building a double-digit lead in the opening quarter before Kentucky settled in. The Wildcats found their rhythm in the second period, erupting on a 14–0 run fueled by Boone’s perimeter shooting and Strack’s interior presence. That surge helped Kentucky take a slim 33–30 advantage into halftime.

HALFTIME | @KentuckyWBB 33, MSU 30



After being down by double digits in the second quarter, the Cats stormed back on a 16-2 run to take the lead going into halftime.



Clara Strack leads with 9 pts 6 rebs. — BBN Tonight (@BBNTonight) January 18, 2026

The Bulldogs responded after the break, using a 7–0 run to regain their lead. Kentucky briefly answered behind baskets from Obi, Boone and Morgan, but Mississippi State closed the third quarter on another scoring run.

Not a good series of events for @KentuckyWBB. Bulldogs go up by 10, 59-49, after a 6-0 run.



Kentucky can't seem to make a shot, while Mississippi State can't seem to miss one.



7:23 left in 4Q. — BBN Tonight (@BBNTonight) January 18, 2026

UK made a final push early in the fourth, trimming the deficit to one, but Mississippi State pulled away with back-to-back three-pointers and consistent scoring in the paint. Kentucky was unable to close the gap down the stretch, falling to the Bulldogs 71-59. The Wildcats are now 17-3 overall, 4-2 in SEC play.

The Wildcats are back on the road Thursday, traveling to Knoxville to take on Tennessee. Tipoff is set for 6:30 p.m. ET on SEC Network.

For more on Kentucky Women's Basketball and all of the Wildcats, join us on BBN Tonight, airing weeknights at 7:30 p.m. on the official station for UK Athletics, LEX 18.