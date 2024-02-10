Watch Now
Kentucky's late push not enough, Gonzaga wins 89-85

Kentucky's Antonio Reeves (12) has his shot pressured by Gonzaga's Graham Ike (13) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, Feb. 10, 2024, in Lexington, Ky. (AP Photo/James Crisp)
Posted at 6:29 PM, Feb 10, 2024
and last updated 2024-02-10 18:29:54-05

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Gonzaga Bulldogs get their first win over a ranked opponent this season after outlasting Kentucky's late push, 89-85.

The men's basketball team's starting five of Justin Edwards, Adou Thiero, Antonio Reeves, Reed Sheppard, and Ugonna Onyenso couldn't get much going offensively. Gonzaga jumped to an early 7-2 lead. Thiero stopped the run with a dunk.

Rob Dillingham hit a 3-pointer to bring some momentum back to the Wildcats. Zvonimir Ivisic blocked a Bulldog basket leading to a fast break on the other end. Jordan Burks had a strong take to the basket that ended in him making two free-throw baskets to bring the Cats within two points, 25-27 with 5:41 left in the first half.

The Wildcats were hit with a four-plus minute scoring drought to end the first half. Kentucky spoiled Gonzaga's last play of the first to enter halftime down ten, 42-32.

Kentucky struggled to put together offensive runs for themselves, and allowed the Zags to live in the paint, 24 paint points boosted the Bulldogs. Kentucky shot 30% from the field, only making one of their six 3-point attempts.

In the second half, UK started with a different energy, an 8-2 run with five points coming from Sheppard. A Thiero block put an exclamation point on the run with 17:42 left in the game.

A second chance dunk by Bradshaw with 14:32 led the way for the tides to turn in Kentucky's favor. A solid defensive effort led to another Theiro dunk to create a run. Reeves drilled a 3-pointer with 13:26 to take Kentucky's first game lead, 52-51.

Kentucky would stretch the lead to four before the Bulldogs would take it back, 69-66 with 7:44 left in the game.

Sheppard kept the intensity up after a quiet first half, a block, steal, and fouled on a made layup - he would tie the game at 75 with 4:04 left.

A four-point game with 1:19 left, Sheppard takes the free throw line and cuts the deficit in half, 84-82 in Zags favor. Kentucky stayed within three for the last minute, and with four seconds left, Reeves went to the free-throw line to make one. Kentucky fell to the Bulldogs, 89-85.

Sheppard led UK with 21 points, all coming in the second half.

The Wildcats host Ole Miss on Tuesday, February 13 at 9 p.m.

