Kentucky's late push not enough, Gonzaga wins 89-85

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Gonzaga Bulldogs get their first win over a ranked opponent this season after outlasting Kentucky's late push, 89-85.

The men's basketball team's starting five of Justin Edwards, Adou Thiero, Antonio Reeves, Reed Sheppard, and Ugonna Onyenso couldn't get much going offensively. Gonzaga jumped to an early 7-2 lead. Thiero stopped the run with a dunk.

Thiero with the one-handed jam 💥 @KentuckyMBB pic.twitter.com/CX7Sozpc10 — CBS Sports College Basketball 🏀 (@CBSSportsCBB) February 10, 2024

Rob Dillingham hit a 3-pointer to bring some momentum back to the Wildcats. Zvonimir Ivisic blocked a Bulldog basket leading to a fast break on the other end. Jordan Burks had a strong take to the basket that ended in him making two free-throw baskets to bring the Cats within two points, 25-27 with 5:41 left in the first half.

The Wildcats were hit with a four-plus minute scoring drought to end the first half. Kentucky spoiled Gonzaga's last play of the first to enter halftime down ten, 42-32.

Kentucky struggled to put together offensive runs for themselves, and allowed the Zags to live in the paint, 24 paint points boosted the Bulldogs. Kentucky shot 30% from the field, only making one of their six 3-point attempts.

HALFTIME IN RUPP ARENA: Gonzaga 42, Kentucky 32 pic.twitter.com/iIlqDkhb6O — BBN Tonight (@BBNTonight) February 10, 2024

In the second half, UK started with a different energy, an 8-2 run with five points coming from Sheppard. A Thiero block put an exclamation point on the run with 17:42 left in the game.

A second chance dunk by Bradshaw with 14:32 led the way for the tides to turn in Kentucky's favor. A solid defensive effort led to another Theiro dunk to create a run. Reeves drilled a 3-pointer with 13:26 to take Kentucky's first game lead, 52-51.

Kentucky would stretch the lead to four before the Bulldogs would take it back, 69-66 with 7:44 left in the game.

Sheppard kept the intensity up after a quiet first half, a block, steal, and fouled on a made layup - he would tie the game at 75 with 4:04 left.

Reed Sheppard goes coast to coast and ties it up 🤩 @KentuckyMBB pic.twitter.com/4mvFK3waQw — CBS Sports College Basketball 🏀 (@CBSSportsCBB) February 10, 2024

A four-point game with 1:19 left, Sheppard takes the free throw line and cuts the deficit in half, 84-82 in Zags favor. Kentucky stayed within three for the last minute, and with four seconds left, Reeves went to the free-throw line to make one. Kentucky fell to the Bulldogs, 89-85.

Sheppard led UK with 21 points, all coming in the second half.

The Wildcats host Ole Miss on Tuesday, February 13 at 9 p.m.

