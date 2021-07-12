Kentucky's Rhodes selected by Orioles in MLB Draft

LEXINGTON, Ky. — John Rhodes was selected with the 76th overall pick of the 2021 Major League Baseball Draft, going to the Baltimore Orioles in the third round on Monday. Rhodes becomes the sixth Kentucky player to be selected in the top 90 picks over the past five drafts.

UK now has had 25 total draft picks under head coach Nick Mingione and his staff since 2017. Rhodes joins Evan White (1st round, 2017), Zack Thompson (1st, 2019), Sean Hjelle (2nd, 2018), Riley Mahan (3rd, 2018) and Tristan Pompey (3rd, 2018) as Wildcats selected in the top 90 picks during that span.

The sophomore outfielder was the National co-Freshman of the Year during the pandemic-shortened 2020 season and returned in 2021 to lead the team in runs (47), doubles (15), walks (28) and hit by pitch (18). He drove in 36 runs, clubbed 11 home runs, stole seven bases, had 12 multi-hit games and 10 multi-RBI games in 2021. Rhodes also led the nation in outfield assists with eight and drew a walk or was hit by a pitch in 34 games.

In two seasons, the Soddy Daisy, Tennessee native batted .294 in 69 games with 58 runs, 73 hits, 30 walks and 16 HBP. He raked 25 doubles, a triple and 12 home runs while driving in 55 runs and stealing eight bases.

