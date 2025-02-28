Kerr Kriisa: Shoot Your Shot

Kerr Kriisa immediately caught Big Blue Nation's eye for his ability to stand up to anyone. And we do mean... Anyone. Remember that time he was caught on camera talking trash to Luke Doncic?

That fiery personality cemented his place in BBN's collective heart, even when a foot injury sidelined him for the majority of the season. Kriisa's still been an active participant on this year's Kentucky men's basketball team, as he's supported his teammates from the bench at every game since his injury.

Although he wasn't personally warming up before Kentucky's game at Texas, he was on the court with his teammates at shoot-around when he noticed one young fan who looked a bit out of place. That's when Zac Horn, who was on the trip with his dad, was quickly invited on to the court to shoot a few shots with his favorite player.

Learn more about what Kerr's taught Horn - on and off the court - and see why attitude is everything.

Story by Maggie Davis and Nick Lazaroff, for BBN Tonight. Click here for more.

