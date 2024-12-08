Kerr Kriisa out 'indefinitely' following foot injury against Gonzaga, UK Athletics reports

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — UK Athletics reported that following a comeback victory against Gonzaga on Saturday, Kerr Kriisa is reportedly out indefinitely after he sustained a foot injury during the game.

Officials detailed that Kriisa's injury will require surgery and he will be out. UK noted that the injury is not considered to be "season-ending."

Kriisa, according to UK, averaged 4.4 points and 3.8 assist per game and most notably scored a season-high eight points during the Gonzaga game, scoring his 1,000th career point.

UK is set to take on Colgate at Rupp Arena on Wednesday.