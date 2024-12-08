Watch Now
SportsBBN Tonight

Actions

Kerr Kriisa out 'indefinitely' following foot injury against Gonzaga, UK Athletics reports

Kerr Kriisa Bucknell Kentucky basketball
UK Athletics
Kerr Kriisa Bucknell Kentucky basketball
Posted
and last updated

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — UK Athletics reported that following a comeback victory against Gonzaga on Saturday, Kerr Kriisa is reportedly out indefinitely after he sustained a foot injury during the game.

Officials detailed that Kriisa's injury will require surgery and he will be out. UK noted that the injury is not considered to be "season-ending."

Kriisa, according to UK, averaged 4.4 points and 3.8 assist per game and most notably scored a season-high eight points during the Gonzaga game, scoring his 1,000th career point.

UK is set to take on Colgate at Rupp Arena on Wednesday.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Positively LEX 18

Positively LEX18