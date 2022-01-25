Kinnard declares for '22 NFL Draft

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Kentucky offensive lineman Darian Kinnard made it official Tuesday that he has declared for the 2022 NFL Draft.

This doesn't come as much of a surprise to anyone, as he is anticipated to be an early round pick.

Kinnard was a consensus All-American this past season, one of many National honors he received throughout the year.

He will also be suiting up for the 2022 Reese's Senior Bowl on February 5. He will be joined by his teammates Yusuf Corker, Luke Fortner and Josh Paschal.