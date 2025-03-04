Koby Brea: New York is in the Building

New York native Koby Brea made the difference in Erin and Lisa's Kentucky basketball fandom, as the mother-daughter duo from New York went from casuals to true blue believers, strengthening their own relationship along the way.

Story by Maggie Davis and Nick Lazaroff, for BBN Tonight. Click here for more.

