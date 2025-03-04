Watch Now
Koby Brea: New York is in the Building

Part 6 of BBN Tonight's 7-part senior spotlight series with the Kentucky men's basketball seniors, told by those most impacted
Photo by Eddie Justice | UK Athletics
Koby Brea.
New York native Koby Brea made the difference in Erin and Lisa's Kentucky basketball fandom, as the mother-daughter duo from New York went from casuals to true blue believers, strengthening their own relationship along the way.

Story by Maggie Davis and Nick Lazaroff, for BBN Tonight. Click here for more.

