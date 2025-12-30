Kolby Smith: Next Kentucky Football running backs coach

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Kentucky Football announced Kolby Smith as the running backs coach under Will Stein.

Smith has 13 years of coaching experience in both college and the NFL, and has spent the last few seasons coaching within the SEC at Arkansas.

“I’m fired up to have Kolby Smith on our staff,” Stein said. “He is an outstanding teacher and recruiter with a proven track record of developing productive running backs. Kolby brings great energy, attention to detail, and a player-first approach, and he understands what it takes to build a physical, versatile run game.”

Smith is a former Louisville Cardinal who helped lead the team to its first-ever BCS win in 2006. For his career, Smith rushed for over 1,800 yards, averaging nearly 6.0 yards per carry, and scored 18 touchdowns on the ground.

After his time at Louisville, Smith was drafted in the fifth round of the 2007 NFL Draft by the Kansas City Chiefs. Smith made an immediate impact in his rookie season, filling the void left by an injured Larry Johnson by rushing for over 400 yards on 112 carries. Smith played in all 16 games in 2007, scoring a pair of touchdowns.

Smith finished his NFL career in 2010, spending brief periods with the Denver Broncos and the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Coaching Experience



2012 Arkansas (Graduate Assistant)

2013 Western Kentucky (Running Backs)

2014-18 Louisville (Running Backs)

2019 Rutgers (Running Backs)

2020-21 Miami Dolphins (Offensive Quality Control)

2022-23 Miami Dolphins (Offensive Assistant)

2023-25 Arkansas (Interim Offensive Coordinator/Running Backs)

Playing Experience



2003-06 Louisville

LEX 18

Catch all the game day action and learn more about Kentucky Athletics on BBN Tonight. The team provides the latest coverage and stats ahead of UK games.