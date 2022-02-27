Kowalik breaks school runs record in win over LIU

BOCA RATON, Fla. — Senior catcher Kayla Kowalik scored her 174th-career run Saturday morning to break the University of Kentucky school record as the No. 12 Wildcats beat the Long Island University Sharks.

With the win Saturday, Kentucky completes a perfect 4-0 weekend at the 2022 Strikeout Cancer Classic hosted by Florida Atlantic University and improves its record on the season to 13-1.

Kentucky will host No. 16 Michigan in its 2022 home opener on Thursday night at John Cropp Stadium at 5 p.m. ET. The game will be shown on the SEC Network+, ESPN3 and the ESPN app.