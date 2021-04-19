Kowalik, Humes help Kentucky get first win at Auburn since '12

AUBURN, Ala. — Senior pitcher Autumn Humes threw a complete game in the circle, only allowing one run and junior catcher Kayla Kowalik went 3-for-4 with a pair of doubles as No. 12 Kentucky salvaged game three on The Plains with a 5-1 win over Auburn on Sunday afternoon.

The win for Kentucky is its first win at Jane B. Moore Field in Auburn since the 2012 season.

After being unable to come up with the key hit all series, the Wildcats exploded for five runs on eight hits Sunday, as Kentucky was able to score twice in the third and three times in the sixth to pick up its 30th win of the season.

Humes threw her team-leading eighth complete game of the season in the win, going 7.0 innings, allowing just one run on six hits, walking three and striking out five. Humes’ record in the circle in 2021 improves to a sparkling 14-5 on the season as she continues the best season of her career.

Kowalik extended her now school-record hit streak Sunday afternoon to 20 games by going 3-for-4 with a pair of doubles and a single. Over the last 11 games, Kowalik is batting an extraordinary .703 with 26 hits in 37 at bats. She set two major school records over the weekend, setting the school record for hits in a game consecutively (20) and breaking Brittany Cervantes’ single-season runs scored record with her 57th of the season.

Kentucky is now 30-10 and 6-9 in the Southeastern Conference this season with Sunday’s result. The Tigers fall to 25-13.

UK will host Louisville on Wednesday night at 7 p.m. ET from John Cropp Stadium for the annual “Battle of the Bluegrass”. The game will be televised by ESPNU with Eric Frede and Madison Shipman on the call. Tickets are available online at UKathletics.com/tickets.

