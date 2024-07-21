La Familia advances to round of 16 in The Basketball Tournament

The La Familia basketball team advanced to the third round of The Basketball Tournament with an 81-64 victory over The Nawf on Sunday at Rupp Arena.

The former Wildcats trailed 34-31 at halftime before turning it around in the second half, outscoring The Nawf 50-30 en route to victory.

Kerem Kanter once again led all scorers with 26 pts, including the game winning shot during the Elam Ending. He also finished with 9 reb.

Eric Bledsoe finished with 16 pts and added 9 reb and 5 ast. Nate Sestina sparked the second half and finised the game with 15 pts and was 4-8 from beyond the arc.

Andrew Harrison finished with 11 pts and 7 reb, and Willie Cauley Stein finished with 8 pts and 7 blk.

La Familia will face Herd That Tuesday at 9 p.m. at Rupp Arena. The winner will advance to next weekend's quarterfinals.

Tickets for the matchup can be purchased here: https://www.ticketmaster.com/event/1600609AA42459D5