La Familia defeats rival The Ville, advances to TBT Semifinals

The La Familia basketball team is heading to The Basketball Tournament Semifinals with a 70-61 win over rival The Ville at Freedom Hall.

There were 15,509 people in attendance, shattering the previous TBT attendance record.

La Familia was led by Nate Sestina (22 pts), whose monster third quarter pushed the lead to 18 pts heading to the 4th. The Ville would trim the deficit to 9 pts heading to the Elam Ending, which took several possessions for La Familia to hit the eventual game winner.

Andrew Harrison (11 pts) would hit a three to end it, sending La Familia to Friday's Semifinals in Philadelphia. Willie Cauley-Stein would finish with 20 pts.

The former Cats will take on Carmen's Crew at 7 or 9pm on FS1.