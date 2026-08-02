La Familia Falls One Win Short of $2 Million Payday

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — They say third time's the charm, and La Familia was trying to make that the case with the team's third run in The Basketball Tournament. The Kentucky alumni team was just one win away from a $2 million prize, with a familiar foe standing in the way.

Unfortunately for Big Blue Nation, it was déjà vu on Sunday. After La Familia fell to Eberlein Drive in 2025, the UK alumni squad fell to the same organization in 2026. Davis Steel (formerly Eberlein Drive) used a dominant defensive display to earn a 67-59 championship victory over La Familia. After falling in the championship game a year ago, Davis Steel earns its $2 million prize.

La Familia stumbled out of the gates, giving up a pair of turnovers which resulted in fast break points for Davis Steel. Gabe York dialed in a long range look early, to give the visiting side an early 10-2 lead which forced a La Familia timeout.

That eight point deficit lingered into the second quarter, with Davis Steel's Terry Taylor hitting a baseline fade away to extend his team's lead to 22-10. In the first half alone, Taylor had 11 points on 5 of 10 shooting.

Meanwhile, La Familia's offensive struggles continued into the late portion of the first half. After starting the day shooting 4 of 22 from the field, Sean McNeil drained a three-pointer to get the crowd at Historic Memorial Coliseum on its feet.

The highlight of the half for La Familia came late in the first half, when Archie Goodwin found a streaking Willie Cauley-Stein for a beautiful alley-oop feed. Kentucky's alumni team cut the deficit to six points entering the locker room. Davis Steel led 32-26.

WILLIE WANTS $2 MILLION😤



Goodwin lobs it up to Cauley-Stein and the @KentuckyMBB alum connect for the bucket!@LaFamiliaTBT CUT THE LEAD TO 6 POINTS 😮 pic.twitter.com/FrlUXvMf5l — TBT (@thetournament) August 2, 2026

La Familia had a chance to close the deficit, and even tie things in the third quarter, but free throw shooting proved to be a big issue. Multiple times La Familia came away empty handed with a pair of shots at the charity stripe. On the day, La Familia shot 18 of 32 on free throws.

One of the most consequential sequences came after a pair of Goodwin missed attempts, which Davis Steel parlayed into an open three-pointer on the other end. Davis Steel led 37-30 with 5:43 left in the third quarter.

Then, late in the quarter Davis Steel came alive from behind the arc. York drained a pair of deep three-pointers, followed by Taylor corner make. Davis Steel extended its lead to 50-35 with under two minutes to go in the third quarter. After the third quarter, Davis Steel led 52-40.

Had to walk into TBT's second largest championship attendance on the road....



AND THEY'RE DOING IT WITH NERVES OF STEEL!! @DavisSteelTBT is on a 7-0 run and is COOKING in the chip right now🔥 pic.twitter.com/isAhKyWveE — TBT (@thetournament) August 2, 2026

Davis Steel slowly extended its lead in the fourth quarter, holding a 59-47 advantage when the clock was turned off for the Elam Ending. The target score was set for 67.

La Familia made a push thanks to three-pointers from Mainor-Bell and Goodwin which narrowed the deficit to 63-56. Goodwin led La Familia with a team-high 19 points on 5 of 16 shooting.

But in the end, the deficit entering the Elam Ending was too great to conquer for the Kentucky alumni team. Davis Steel's Terrell Brown sunk the game-winner to earn the $2 million prize.

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