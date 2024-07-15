'La Familia TBT' holds first practice ahead of The Basketball Tournament

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — This week, you may see a few more familiar faces around town! The Basketball Tournament kicks off this Friday, and the La Familia TBT team is full of Kentucky Basketball greats.

Rupp Arena is the host site for the Lexington Regional.

The La Familia had their first practice with the entire roster at the Joe Craft Center on Monday afternoon, filling the gym with Wildcat nostalgia.

The roster has been out for quite some time now, but due to unforeseen professional obligations, Reid Travis, Doron Lamb, and Marquis Teague had to sit out! But now La Familia has both Harrison twins, Aaron and Andrew, back together - Brennan Canada and Kerem Kanter, the younger brother of Enes Kanter-Freedom!

This roster spans 15 years of Kentucky basketball greatness, and if you take into account all of the coaching staff, it goes even further. The anticipation for practice and Friday’s game was palpable talking with these alums:

“I’m excited to see everybody’s different play style,” said James Young. “We all gonna play together, move the ball. Everybody’s just gonna eat, so we got a lot of great talent on our team, so I can’t wait.”

Sean Woods will serve alongside Darius Miller and Jon Hood on the coaching staff. Woods highlighted the connection and brotherhood that brings these former Cats together.

“Whether they played with each other, either going out or coming in, somebody has played with somebody on this team,” said Woods. “It’s just good to bring these guys back to connect and do some of the old things that they used to do, run some of the same things that they used to do…. Just excited to be together and be able to put on a blue uniform again and run up and down on this court.”

La Familia faces the 305 Ballers out of Miami on Friday at 8 p.m. For tickets, visit thetournament.com/tbt/lexington-regional-tickets/

TBT Lexington Regional

Round 1 - Games 1 & 2

Friday, July 19

Games @ 1 p.m. & 3 p.m.

Game 1 – (3) WoCo Showtime (Wofford) vs (6) The Nawf

Game 2 – (1) Herd That (Marshall) vs (8) Jackson TN Boom

Round 1 - Games 3 & 4

Friday, July 19

Games @ 6 p.m. & 8 p.m.

Game 3 – (4) War Ready (Auburn) vs (5) D2

Game 4 – (2) La Familia (Kentucky) vs (7) 305 Ballers

Round 2 - Games 5 & 6

Sunday, July 21

Games @ 12 p.m. & 2 p.m.

Game 5 – Team TBD vs. Team TBD

Game 6 – Team TBD vs. Team TBD

Round 3 - Lexington Regional Final

Tuesday, July 23

Game @ 9 p.m.

Game 7 – Team TBD vs. Team TBD

*Winner goes on to play in the TBT Quarterfinals: Location and Time TBD.

