L'Damian Washington announced as Kentucky Football Wide Receivers Coach

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — L'Damian Washington joins the University of Kentucky Football team as the wide receivers coach.

Washington has seven years of coaching experience, his last stop being the Pass Game Coordinator and Wide Receivers Coach for the American Athletics Conference's University of South Florida. He helped guide USF’s first 1,000-yard receiver in a season when Sean Atkins became the first Bull to eclipse the mark in 2023. USF ranked No. 17 nationally in total offense (451.6 ypg) and tallied 5,871 yards, the third-best mark in program history.

Washington has coached two bowl games, including the 2023 Boca Raton Bowl with USF. The Bulls won 45-0 over Syracuse, and the receivers amassed 246 yards and three touchdowns. In 2022, Washington coached in the Cheez-It Bowl for Oklahoma, serving as interim wide receiver coach. The Sooners fell to the Florida State Seminoles, 35-32. In the loss, the wideouts secured 243 yards for one touchdown.

Before Oklahoma, Washington was the receivers coach for one season at Southern University in 2021 and the director of player development at his alma mater, Missouri, for one season in 2020.

He even spent some time at the grade school level as head coach at West Middle School in Columbia, Missouri, from 2018 to 2019.

The Shreveport, Louisiana native knows what it takes to be successful in the SEC as a former wide receiver at the University of Missouri. As a four-year letterwinner and two-year starter at Missouri, he compiled 1,735 yards and 15 touchdowns on 100 career receptions. A captain in his final season, he led Mizzou in receiving yards, yards per game, and yards per catch.

Washington signed with the NFL’s Dallas Cowboys as an undrafted free agent in 2014 and played for seven teams from 2014 to 2015.

2017, Washington spent a season with the Winnipeg Blue Bombers of the Canadian Football League. Washington's playing career concluded with the Birmingham Iron of the AAF and the St. Louis Battlehawks of the XFL.

Washington has a wife, Alexis, and two children, Banks and King.

