Levis named Manning Award's QB of the Week

LEXINGTON, Ky. — Kentucky quarterback Will Levis has been selected as The Manning Award’s Quarterback of the Week on the strength of his spectacular debut for the Wildcats, it was announced Thursday. He earned the honor over seven other Manning Award Stars of the Week in the Allstate Sugar Bowl’s Facebook contest.

The junior lit up Kroger Field through the air, passing for 367 yards to set a school record for the most by a player making his first appearance for the program. He completed 18-of-26 passes in just over three quarters of action, tossing four touchdowns and finding 10 different receivers as the Cats defeated ULM 45-10 last Saturday.

