Lewis arrested, charged with DUI early Sunday morning

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Kentucky senior wide receiver Rahsaan Lewis has been charged with DUI after an arrest was made on 535 S. Upper St. Sunday morning around 3 a.m.

Lewis was pulled over for allegedly driving 65-mph on a 35-mph road. He showed signs of impairment during a sobriety test and had a blood alcohol concentration of .153.

The Lexington Herald Leader was the first to report the details of the arrest.

"We are aware of the incident and we will continue to monitor the situation as it develops," says UK football spokesperson Susan Lax.

Lewis transferred to Kentucky back on 2020. As a junior in 2021, Lewis saw action in six games and had 2 catches for 4 yards while also netting 12 return yards.

Rahsaan is the son of NFL Hall of Fame linebacker Ray Lewis.