Lewis arrested, charged with DUI early Sunday morning

Mark Humphrey/AP
Kentucky wide receiver Rahsaan Lewis (19) plays against Vanderbilt in the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)
Posted at 5:24 PM, Mar 29, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-29 17:26:33-04

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Kentucky senior wide receiver Rahsaan Lewis has been charged with DUI after an arrest was made on 535 S. Upper St. Sunday morning around 3 a.m.

Lewis was pulled over for allegedly driving 65-mph on a 35-mph road. He showed signs of impairment during a sobriety test and had a blood alcohol concentration of .153.

The Lexington Herald Leader was the first to report the details of the arrest.

"We are aware of the incident and we will continue to monitor the situation as it develops," says UK football spokesperson Susan Lax.

Lewis transferred to Kentucky back on 2020. As a junior in 2021, Lewis saw action in six games and had 2 catches for 4 yards while also netting 12 return yards.

Rahsaan is the son of NFL Hall of Fame linebacker Ray Lewis.

