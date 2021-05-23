Liam Draxl advances at NCAA Championships

ORLANDO, Fla. — Kentucky sophomore Liam Draxl marches on in the NCAA Championships.

The 19-year-old No. 1 singles seed defeated Ohio State senior John McNally 2-6, 6-1, 7-6 (7-4) in the first-round opener at the USTA National Campus.

Draxl advances to Monday's second-round matchup with 36th-ranked Axel Nefve of Notre Dame at a time yet to be announced.

Prior to Draxl's victory, 33rd-ranked Kentucky senior Millen Hurrion scratched from his first-round bout with No. 42 Adria Soriano Barrera of Miami due to injury. Hurrion is set to return to Lexington for another round of varsity competition next season.

No. 14 Gabriel Diallo will take on 34th-ranked Tulane senior Hamish Stewart on Sunday at 3 p.m. ET.

Diallo will also pair up with César Bourgois for doubles competition on Monday.

Similar to dual match competition, every matchup will play out to the best of three sets. No-ad scoring and a seven-point tiebreaker (first to seven points, must win by two points) at six-games-all will be used for all matches. In doubles, a 10-point match tiebreaker will be played in lieu of a third set.

