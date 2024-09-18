Lift Him Up: Chase Nicholas

Lift Them Up: Chase Nicholas (9-17-24)

In August 2023, Chase Nicholas’s journey began at the emergency room, with a Hemoglobin level of 3 that led to a diagnosis of T-cell leukemia. Now, Chase is treated weekly at the DanceBlue clinic at Kentucky Children’s Hospital.

Despite his challenges, Chase’s outgoing and adventurous spirit shines through. He loves Fortnite, playing football and swimming. Chase’s favorite things include steak, dogs, and rooting for UK football players Josh Kattus and Marques Cox.

Spoiler alert: they love rooting for him, too!

BBN Tonight's Kinsey Lee has the story of how those two Wildcats built a relationship with Chase and his family, and how they were able to help get their new friend to Saturday's game.

