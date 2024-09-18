Watch Now
Lift Him Up: Chase Nicholas

The 11-year-old Kentucky fan says he loves steak, dogs, and rooting for Marques Cox and Josh Kattus | Spoiler alert: they love rooting for him, too.
Elliott Hess | UK Athletics
Chase Nicholas is recognized during the Kentucky vs. Georgia football game, as UK's "Lift them up kid of the game"
Lift Them Up: Chase Nicholas (9-17-24)

In August 2023, Chase Nicholas’s journey began at the emergency room, with a Hemoglobin level of 3 that led to a diagnosis of T-cell leukemia. Now, Chase is treated weekly at the DanceBlue clinic at Kentucky Children’s Hospital.

Despite his challenges, Chase’s outgoing and adventurous spirit shines through. He loves Fortnite, playing football and swimming. Chase’s favorite things include steak, dogs, and rooting for UK football players Josh Kattus and Marques Cox.

Spoiler alert: they love rooting for him, too!

BBN Tonight's Kinsey Lee has the story of how those two Wildcats built a relationship with Chase and his family, and how they were able to help get their new friend to Saturday's game.

