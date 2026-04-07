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Malachi Moreno announces he'll enter the 2026 NBA Draft, maintain college eligibility

'BBN Tonight' airs weeknights at 7:30 p.m. on LEX 18, the official station of UK Athletics
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Chet White UK Athletics
Malachi Moreno
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LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — "I've always been a Cat. 💙"

Kentucky Men's Basketball's freshman forward Malachi Moreno announced on social media that he plans to enter the 2026 NBA Draft while maintaining his college eligibility.

"If I'm back in college next season, it'll be right here with Big Blue Nation."

Malachi Moreno averaged 7.8 points, 6.3 rebounds, 1.8 assists, and 1.5 blocks per game, while shooting 58% from the field in his lone season as a Wildcat.

The All-SEC Freshman team selection appeared in all 36 games, starting in 30, averaging 22.6 minutes a game.

Catch all the game day action and learn more about Kentucky Athletics on BBN Tonight. The team provides the latest coverage and stats ahead of UK games.

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