Malachi Moreno Announces He's Returning for His Sophomore Season with Kentucky

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — While the majority of Mark Pope's puzzle was complete ahead of his third season as head coach of the University of Kentucky, arguably the team's most coveted piece remained undecided on his future. Sunday, that changed.

Georgetown native Malachi Moreno announced on Instagram and X that he's returning for his sophomore season and withdrawing his name from the NBA Draft.

Moreno averaged 7.8 points per game and 6.3 rebounds per game in his freshman season across 36 games, 30 of which he started. He recently participated in the NBA Draft Combine, where he had the chance to interview and participate in private workouts for multiple NBA teams. Various mock drafts had Moreno in the late first round to early second round range of this year's upcoming draft.

Pope had previously mentioned getting Moreno back was the number one priority for Kentucky. Now, the Wildcats have their homegrown talent back in Lexington.

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