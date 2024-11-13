Malachi Moreno officially signs agreement with UK during early signing period

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — The University of Kentucky announced that Malachi Moreno, the 6-foot-11 center from Georgetown, has officially signed an agreement to attend UK in the fall of 2025 as part of the NCAA early signing period.

“I believe that Malachi Moreno is the best center in the country in this class,” Kentucky men’s basketball head coach Mark Pope said. “He is an elite-level passer with incredible tracking vision. He has a ferocity around the rim in terms of ball protection and he is willing to engage physically. He is going to grow into an elite-level shooter. And, more important than all of those incredible things, is that he gets a little teary-eyed when he walks into Rupp Arena because he knows what this place is.”

UK detailed that Moreno currently attends Great Crossing High School where he helped lead the Warhawks to the Sweet 16 KHSAA state tournament for the first time in school history as a junior.

Notably, Moreno has averaged 16 points, 13.3 rebounds and 3.7 blocks per game, according to UK. In addition, he posted a double-double in all three of his games in the 2024 tournament.

UK praised Moreno stating in a press release, "Ahead of his senior season in 2024-25, Moreno is considered the preseason favorite to win Kentucky’s Mr. Basketball award."

“Growing up in Kentucky, you always wanted to put on that Kentucky uniform,” Moreno said of his commitment. “Just being able to go there and wear ‘Kentucky’ across my chest means the world to me.”

