Mark Pope introduced as new head coach for UK men's basketball team

LEXINGTON, Ky (LEX 18) — The University of Kentucky held the introductory press conference for new head basketball coach Mark Pope on Sunday at Rupp Arena.

Pope made his grand entrance into Rupp by stepping out of a bus loaded with UK basketball alumni holding up the 1996 National Championship trophy.

Athletic Director Mitch Barnhart started referencing a Jefferson Starship song, Find Your Way Back.

"It’s time for us to find our way back. To do that, you need a guy... someone who's been on the journey before and knows the way, the work, the challenges, and eventually the beauty of the destination," exclaimed Barnhart. "To understand the heart of a special place, we have such a person today. We have a letterman - check the box. We have a captain - check the box. We have a champion - check the box. We’ve got a guy who understands the professional game - check the box. We’ve got a scholar. I’ve never hired a Rhode Scholar in my life - check the box. Most of all, we have an amazing husband, father, and coach - check three boxes.”

Pope pulled from his time as a Wildcat, sharing his coaching philosophies of relentless work 24/7, a sense of gratitude, and the honor that comes with being a part of the "select few" able to wear the Kentucky uniform.

The crowd appeared captivated by every story and sentence from Pope, but a moment that got an almost visceral reaction out of Big Blue Nation was Pope acknowledging the importance of all championships.

“As we go through this journey, we’re here to win banners in Nashville. Because you guys turn out in Nashville like nobody else and that matters. And our job here, our assignment is to go win banners in the final four and win national championships, that’s our job.”

Kentucky last won the SEC Tournament in the 2017-18 season.

Pope affectionately introduced his family of Layla, Avery, Ella, Shay, and wife Lee Ann to Big Blue Nation as well.

Chet White/Chet White Mark Pope introductory press conference. Photo by Chet White | UK Athletics

"I'd like to introduce my family to your family," sharing small anecdotes for each lady in his life. "So if you'll stay with me for a second if you're a mother, and you can imagine all the pressure and stress that comes with life as a mom and all of the things she has to consider every single day. And we sat around the table and got everybody's reaction, and with all of the burden, all the grace and courage, and elegance that you can imagine Lee Ann just kind of looked across the bale and said, let's go!"

And Pope finished his introductory press conference on the same note, "Let's go! Let's go, Cats!"

Before UK, Pope coached at BYU. Starting in 2019, Pope coached the Cougars to a 110-52 record with two NCAA appearances. He has a total of nine years of D1 coaching experience. Pope also played six seasons in the NBA.