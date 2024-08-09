MEDAL COUNT: Kentucky Wildcats in the 2024 Paris Olympics

LEXINGTON, Ky (LEX 18 — There’s no bigger stage in athletics than the Olympics, and a record-breaking 22 Wildcats are competing in Paris. From track & field to swim and dive, coaches and players alike, these former Cats are contributing to Team USA’s overall medal count!

FENCING

On day two of the games, Lexington native and UK Medical student Lee Kiefer defended her Tokyo 2020 individual foil gold. Keifer became the first U.S. woman to win two Olympic gold medals in individual foil.

GOLD WINNING MOMENT IN PARIS: Lexington-raised fencer Lee Kiefer has won her second Olympic gold in the women's individual foil. AP noted that Kiefer’s wins in 2020 and 2024 are the first since Mariel Zagunis did the same in 2004 and 2008. #Paris2024 pic.twitter.com/h82QIJlp4s — LEX 18 News (@LEX18News) July 29, 2024

TRACK & FIELD

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone won gold in the 400-meter hurdles with a world-record-setting time of 50.37, defending her Olympic gold medal from the Tokyo games. She’s the first woman to win gold twice in the 400-m hurdles.

WHEN YOU’RE GOLD, YOU’RE GOLD! Former UK Track & Field athlete Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone came through for the USA, turning on the jets and taking home the gold medal in the women's 400m hurdles at the Paris Olympics. https://t.co/W3v2UAUSB1 pic.twitter.com/mTUYXXWzmo — LEX 18 News (@LEX18News) August 8, 2024

Kentucky’s reputation as “Hurdle U” lives on as Daniel Roberts secured silver in the men’s 110-meter hurdles with a time of 13.09.

Masai Russell, Jasmine Camacho-Quinn, and Devynne Charlton will make up 37.5% of the 100m hurdles Olympic finals at 2:35 p.m. ET on Saturday, August 10.

BASKETBALL

Women’s basketball alum and 2022 WNBA No. 1 draft pick Rhyne Howard earned a bronze medal in the Women’s 3x3 games.

Men’s Basketball Cats Anthony Davis, Devin Booker, and Bam Adebayo will compete in Saturday, Aug. 10th’s gold medal game against France at 3:30 p.m. ET.

VOLLEYBALL

2020 NCAA Volleyball Tournament champion Avery Skinner can snag a gold medal for Team USA on Sunday, Aug. 11. USA plays Italy at 7 a.m. ET.

DEFEND GOLD.



The women of @usavolleyball will face Italy in the Olympic final on Sunday. #ParisOlympics pic.twitter.com/ojIlCHtWYo — Team USA (@TeamUSA) August 8, 2024

The 22 Olympians with UK connections passed the previous school record—20—for competitors and coaches who participated in the last Summer Olympics in Tokyo 2021 (officially the 2020 Olympics).

BBN Tonight

BBN Gameday returns Saturday, August 17th. It is a weekly show, airing Saturday mornings at 9 a.m. on LEX 18, statewide on UK Sports Network affiliate stations, and all the time here on BBNGameday.com.

You can also join us on weeknights at 7:30 p.m. on BBN Tonight.