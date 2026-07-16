Meet Ajša Sivka: Kentucky Women's Basketball guard

Ajša Sivka is a Slovenian guard with experience at almost every level of basketball: she's played professionally overseas, was selected 10th overall in the 2025 WNBA draft, and is now a wildcat!
Head coach Kenny Brooks says Sivka will fit perfectly into his system. Sivka shares more about her decision to become a Wildcat, how her experience will translate to UK's style of play, who the GOAT of basketball is, and much more.
Practice makes perfect!— BBN Tonight (@BBNTonight) July 17, 2026
More Ajša on https://t.co/PDPKfc3eq1 pic.twitter.com/Lk4TIbQElC
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