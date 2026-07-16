Meet Ajša Sivka: Kentucky Women's Basketball guard

Ajša Sivka is a Slovenian guard with experience at almost every level of basketball: she's played professionally overseas, was selected 10th overall in the 2025 WNBA draft, and is now a wildcat!

Head coach Kenny Brooks says Sivka will fit perfectly into his system. Sivka shares more about her decision to become a Wildcat, how her experience will translate to UK's style of play, who the GOAT of basketball is, and much more.

Sierra Newton is committed to covering the stories that matter to you. If you have an idea, please reach out to Sierra at Sierra.Newton@wlex.tv.

Catch all the game day action and learn more about Kentucky Athletics on BBN Tonight. The team provides the latest coverage and stats ahead of UK games.