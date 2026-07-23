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Meet Ayanna Patterson: Improving herself, empowering others

BBN Tonight's Lazy Conversations by the Lazy River series is all about getting to know the WBB roster!
Ayanna Patterson is a redshirt junior transfer bringing elite basketball experience to this season's roster. We get to know more about her in this Lazy River conversation.
Meet Ayanna Patterson
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LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Ayanna Patterson transfers to Kentucky as a redshirt junior after spending four years at the University of Connecticut.

She's a 6-2 forward from Fort Wayne, Indiana, ready to immerse herself in Kenny Brooks' winning system. Patterson has a more reserved, quiet demeanor off the court, but on the court she knows how to win. Before UCONN, she was rated the No. 1 wing and the No. 4 overall prospect in the Class of 2022, according to ESPN. She was a McDonald’s and SLAM All-American and a USA 3x3 gold medalist.

With her success, she's decided to give back through her camp, Empower Forward. A free basketball camp for children with donations and proceeds benefiting the Indiana Autism Society.

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