Meet Ayanna Patterson: Improving herself, empowering others

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Ayanna Patterson transfers to Kentucky as a redshirt junior after spending four years at the University of Connecticut.

She's a 6-2 forward from Fort Wayne, Indiana, ready to immerse herself in Kenny Brooks' winning system. Patterson has a more reserved, quiet demeanor off the court, but on the court she knows how to win. Before UCONN, she was rated the No. 1 wing and the No. 4 overall prospect in the Class of 2022, according to ESPN. She was a McDonald’s and SLAM All-American and a USA 3x3 gold medalist.

With her success, she's decided to give back through her camp, Empower Forward. A free basketball camp for children with donations and proceeds benefiting the Indiana Autism Society.

Ayanna Patterson

LEX 18

Catch all the game day action and learn more about Kentucky Athletics on BBN Tonight. The team provides the latest coverage and stats ahead of UK games.