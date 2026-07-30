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Meet Jemma Amoore: The 'favorite' Amoore

BBN Tonight's Lazy Conversations by the Lazy River series is all about getting to know the WBB roster!
Jemma Amoore decided she couldn't pass up her opportunity to become a Wildcat! During this Lazy conversation, Jemma and Sierra Newton talk about her older sister, Georgia's influence being dubbed Coach Brooks' "favorite Amoore," and more.
Meet Jemma Amoore: The 'favorite' Amoore
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LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Jemma Amoore decided she couldn't pass up her opportunity to become a Wildcat! During this Lazy conversation, Jemma and Sierra Newton talk about her older sister, Georgia's influence being dubbed Coach Brooks' "favorite Amoore," and more.

Sierra Newton is committed to covering the stories that matter to you. If you have an idea, please reach out to Sierra at sierra.newton@wlex.tv.

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