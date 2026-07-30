Meet Jemma Amoore: The 'favorite' Amoore

FAVORITE AMOORE: Coach Brooks went one year without an Amoore on the team and said, “That’s enough!” 😂



Jokes aside, Brooks is happy to have Jemma in Kentucky blue.



We couldn’t fit everything we talked about in our 30-minute @BBNTonight show, so check out our YouTube:… pic.twitter.com/IoTsnpeEXR — Sierra Newton (@SoFlossieWrites) July 2, 2026

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Jemma Amoore decided she couldn't pass up her opportunity to become a Wildcat! During this Lazy conversation, Jemma and Sierra Newton talk about her older sister, Georgia's influence being dubbed Coach Brooks' "favorite Amoore," and more.

Tonight, @SoFlossieWrites chats with someone who's no stranger to Coach Kenny Brooks and the @KentuckyWBB Wildcats!



The favorite Amoore, Jemma, joins us! Only on BBN Tonight at 7:30 p.m. pic.twitter.com/ZOb7877QA5 — BBN Tonight (@BBNTonight) July 30, 2026

Sierra Newton is committed to covering the stories that matter to you. If you have an idea, please reach out to Sierra at sierra.newton@wlex.tv.

LEX 18

Catch all the game day action and learn more about Kentucky Athletics on BBN Tonight. The team provides the latest coverage and stats ahead of UK games.