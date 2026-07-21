Meet Maddyn Greenway: Kentucky Women's Basketball 5-star freshman point guard

Meet Maddyn Greenway (7-20-26)

Maddyn Greenway is the 2025-26 MaxPreps Female National Athlete of the Year, ranked as the No.14 recruit in the nation by EspnW, Minnesota Player of the Year, and so much more, but most importantly, she's now a Kentucky Wildcat!

The freshman point guard is dominant in everything she does, and she treats her opportunity here at UK the same. BBN Tonight's Sierra Newton sat down with the five-star to learn more about her and how she got to Kentucky in this Lazy Conversation by the Lazy River.

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