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Meet Me'Arah 'Meezy' O'Neal: Finding her own lane

BBN Tonight's Lazy Conversations by the Lazy River series is all about getting to know the WBB roster!
Me'Arah O'Neal is a junior transfer bringing more SEC experience to this season's roster. We get to know more about her in this Lazy River conversation.
Meet Me'Arah "Meezy" O'Neal
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LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Me'Arah Meezy O'Neal is a junior transfer forward with plenty of SEC experience. She spent her first two seasons at Florida playing in 68 games with 41 starts.

Last season, she averaged 13.6 points, 6.4 rebounds, 1.4 blocks per game (sixth in the SEC), and 1.36 steals per game. She notched seven double-doubles.

Now, as a Wildcat, she's excited to lock in and elevate here at Kentucky.

Sierra Newton is committed to covering the stories that matter to you. If you have an idea, please reach out to Sierra at sierra.newton@wlex.tv.

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