Meet Me'Arah 'Meezy' O'Neal: Finding her own lane

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Me'Arah Meezy O'Neal is a junior transfer forward with plenty of SEC experience. She spent her first two seasons at Florida playing in 68 games with 41 starts.

Last season, she averaged 13.6 points, 6.4 rebounds, 1.4 blocks per game (sixth in the SEC), and 1.36 steals per game. She notched seven double-doubles.

Now, as a Wildcat, she's excited to lock in and elevate here at Kentucky.

🏀🤑MONEY MEEZY🤑🏀: Get to know junior transfer Me’Arah O’Neal on BBN Tonight at 7:30! pic.twitter.com/8V1JH3k9FQ — Sierra Newton (@SoFlossieWrites) July 22, 2026

Sierra Newton is committed to covering the stories that matter to you. If you have an idea, please reach out to Sierra at sierra.newton@wlex.tv.

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