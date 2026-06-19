Meet the Cats: Zoom Diallo

WATCH: Zoom Diallo on "Meet the Cats"

There are nine new players on this year's Kentucky men's basketball team. What better way to get to know them than letting their fellow Wildcats take over the interviews?

Returners: Malachi Moreno, Kam Williams and Trent Noah sit down with junior point guard Zoom Diallo to talk about his decision to come to Kentucky, what it means to join elite UK company, how he likes to spend his game days and which teammate is his favorite (so far!).

This series will feature all newcomers on the 2026-'27 basketball team, including:

Mason Williams

... And more to come!

BBN Tonight

For more on Kentucky basketball and all of the Wildcats, join us on BBN Tonight, airing weeknights at 7:30 p.m. on the official station for UK Athletics, LEX 18.