Meet the Kentucky Women's Basketball Team 2024-25

The upcoming basketball season is all about cultivation - reinforcing the culture that already surrounds the Kentucky Women’s Basketball program while assembling a whole new staff and team. Head coach Kenny Brooks has proven that he’s the man for the job by turning Virginia Tech into a championship brand.

During Brooks’ eight seasons leading the Hokies, VT produced seven 20-win seasons, steering the Hokies to their first ACC tournament title in 2023, first ACC regular-season championship in 2024, and four straight NCAA Tournament appearances (2021-2024).

When Brooks decided to come to Kentucky, he said he wouldn’t do it without his staff - Associate Head Coach Lindsey Hicks (2020-2024) and Assistant Coach & Recruiting Coordinator Radvile Autukaite (2017-2024). Assistant Coach Josh Petersen joined the staff after two seasons of facing the Hokies in the ACC at Miami.

