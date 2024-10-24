New-look Wildcats roll in first exhibition at Rupp Arena

The new-look Kentucky men's basketball team was clicking on all cylinders with a 123-52 win over Kentucky Wesleyan in the first of two exhibition games at Rupp Arena.

The Wildcats finished shooting 63% on the night, which included 50% from beyond the arc.

Kentucky had eight players finish in double figures -

Jaxson Robinson: 19 pts (5-9 3FG)

Otega Oweh: 18 pts, (7-9 FG)

Ansley Almonor: 15 pts (5-7 3FG)

Koby Brea: 13 pts (3-5 3FG)

Amari Williams: 12 pts, 6 reb, 5 ast

Trent Noah: 12 pts (4-5 3FG)

Lamont Butler: 11 pts, 6 reb, 6 ast, 6 stl

Andrew Carr: 10 pts, 4 reb

Travis Perry: 5 pts

Collin Chandler: 6 pts

Brandon Garrison: 2 pts, 4 reb

Kentucky finished with 32 assists on 48 shots made.

Mark Pope and his squad will have their last exhibition Tuesday, October 29 against Minnesota State Mankato. Tip-off is scheduled for 7 p.m.

The regular season will tip-off November 4 vs Wright St. at Rupp Arena.