New Rupp Arena court design to be installed this season

Installation is expected ahead of UK vs. UNC-Wilmington on Dec. 2nd
UK ATHLETICS
Posted at 12:18 PM, Nov 07, 2023
and last updated 2023-11-07 12:18:05-05

LEXINGTON, Ky. — A new basketball court is coming soon to Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center.

The Kentucky men’s and women’s basketball teams will begin playing on the new surface later this season, following volleyball season. Installation is expected ahead of the Kentucky men’s basketball game against UNC-Wilmington on December 2nd.

UK Athletics unveiled the new design Tuesday.

The updated court will feature the UK logo at midcourt, with a contrasting wood stain outline of the state of Kentucky and the perimeter borders painted Kentucky blue. Additional elements include the word "Kentucky" spelled out across each baseline, the Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center logos on the wings, and the SEC logos in the lanes.

The Cawood’s Court marker memorializing legendary radio play-by-play announcer Cawood Ledford remains at midcourt in front of the broadcast table on the opposite side from the team benches.

The UK logo with “Mr. Wildcat” honoring longtime manager Bill Keightley is still in front of the UK bench.

The current court has customizations installed specific to the volleyball surface overlay, which is why the current court must remain in place for the remainder of the volleyball season. The Kentucky Volleyball, Women’s Basketball and Gymnastics Teams are calling Rupp Arena home for this season while Memorial Coliseum undergoes renovations.

The new court replaces the surface that was originally installed in 2001. Since then, there have been sanding and redesigns, with the most recent in 2016.

