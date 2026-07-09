New University of Kentucky Athletics Director J Batt to begin tenure this July

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — Justin "J" Batt, who was recently appointed as the new University of Kentucky (UK) Athletics Director and the CEO of Champions Blue LLC in June, will begin his tenure on July 28 at the university, UK announced on Thursday.

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Batt was named by UK as the new athletics director on June 15, set to succeed Mitch Barnhart after his 15-year reign in the position on June 30. Batt previously served at Michigan State University and Georgia Tech as both the vice president and the director of athletics.

As BBN Tonight previously reported, Batt is guaranteed an annual compensation of $2.6 million during his six-year contract. He will also make an additional $150,000 a year, for a total $3.35 million price tag in the final year of his contract.

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The news of Batt's tenureship comes at the same time UK announced that Barnhart will be receiving a newly signed amended contract, assuring a part-time position with the university, worth more than $3 million total until 2030.

“From my first discussions with President (Eli) Capilouto and others at UK, I was certain that this is the absolute right opportunity for us. Kentucky’s storied history, the opportunity to serve the best fans in the country, the University’s strong institutional alignment and innovative mindset, and the foundation of excellence established by Mitch Barnhart and the athletics department make UK an ideal destination... The values and goals of UK Athletics align closely with my own, and this department is well positioned for continued success in the shifting college athletics landscape," Batt said.

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According to a press release, UK will pay Michigan State a total of $3.95 million between now and July 1, 2027 under Batt's recently signed contract.

"The transition process will continue in the weeks ahead before Batt arrives in Lexington on July 28," the press release said.

“As we prepare to begin another academic and athletic year in Lexington, we will work to continue to deliver results at the highest levels,” Batt said. “We will not shy away from lofty standards of excellence — not only in competition but in how we support our student-athlete experience, how we engage our fanbase and how we conduct our operations. I promise to give my all to our great staff, to the University, to the Big Blue Nation and most importantly, to our student-athletes each and every day.”