Nic 'Happy' Smith, a Kentucky Football Defensive Lineman, Dies

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — On Monday, the University of Kentucky shared in a press release that Nic 'Happy' Smith, a redshirt Freshman on the football team, has died. The three-star recruit out of high school did not play as a first-year in 2025.

Today our hearts are broken. Our thoughts and prayers are with Nic’s family, friends, teammates and everyone who knew and loved him.



This is a tremendous loss for our program and university community. We will continue to support one another and honor his memory. pic.twitter.com/Eaz5AIxyU2 — Will Stein (@CoachWillStein) June 8, 2026

"Today our hearts are broken," said Kentucky head coach Will Stein. "This is a tremendous loss for our program and university community. We will continue to support one another and honor his memory."

The cause of Smith's death is unknown at this time.

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