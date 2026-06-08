Local National Weather Sports Shop Scripps Watch Now
SportsBBN Tonight

Actions

Nic 'Happy' Smith, a Kentucky Football Defensive Lineman, Dies

The redshirt Freshman was studying Community Leadership and Development
Nic Smith dies
@CoachWillStein
Nic Smith dies
Posted

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — On Monday, the University of Kentucky shared in a press release that Nic 'Happy' Smith, a redshirt Freshman on the football team, has died. The three-star recruit out of high school did not play as a first-year in 2025.

"Today our hearts are broken," said Kentucky head coach Will Stein. "This is a tremendous loss for our program and university community. We will continue to support one another and honor his memory."

The cause of Smith's death is unknown at this time.

BBN Tonight and Gameday web push

For more on Kentucky football and all of the Wildcats, join us on BBN Tonight, airing weeknights at 7:30 p.m. on the official station for UK Athletics, LEX 18.

BBN Tonight push 2025

Report a typo

Positively LEX 18

Positively LEX18