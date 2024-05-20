Nick Mingione named SEC Coach of the Year, several Wildcats earn SEC honors

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Kentucky Baseball’s Nick Mingione has been named Southeastern Conference Coach of the Year, the SEC announced Monday afternoon.

It's the second time in his eight seasons as head coach his fellow SEC coaches bestowed this honor upon him. Mingione guided a Kentucky squad voted near the bottom of the SEC Eastern Division to a share of the conference regular season championship. Just the second time in school history in a span of 83 seasons of league play.

The Cats finished the regular season 22-8 in the conference.

Kentucky led the league in SEC-only batting average, was third in SEC-only fielding percentage, and was fifth in SEC-only ERA. Only one other school (Texas A&M) was in the top five in all three major categories in conference competition this season.

The Cats also led the league in OBP, runs scored, hits, RBI, doubles, sac bunts, sac flies, and stolen bases.

Caleb Bowlin/Caleb Bowlin Team. Kentucky defeats Vanderbilt 17-7 to win the SEC regular season. Photo by Caleb Bowlin | UK Athletics

First-Team All-SEC

Nick Lopez finished the regular season with a .380 batting average and 1.053 OPS in 48 games as Kentucky’s primary designated hitter. He also saw early-season time at third and first base. Lopez scored 52 runs, had 70 hits, two triples, six home runs, 22 walks, and drove in 47. His 20 doubles are tied for the third-most in a season in the Mingione era. In SEC play, he hit .348 with 31 RBI. He has 23 multi-hit games this season.

Second-Team All-SEC

Ryan Waldschmidt led the league in doubles and stolen bases in SEC play and was also among the top five in batting average, on-base percentage, runs scored, and hits.He finished conference play with a batting average over .400 (.405). Overall, he hit .370 with a 1.153 OPS, 59 runs, 16 doubles, 11 home runs, 39 RBI, 31 walks, 16 hit by pitch, and 23 stolen bases, which are the most in a season for a player in the Mingione era.

All-Defensive Squad

Emilien Pitre—he had a nearly flawless season, with just two errors in 210 chances and a fielding percentage of .990. He forms half the duo of one of the best defensive middle infields in the country and was part of 23 double plays turned this season.

Mitchell Daly - moved to third base at UK and had just two errors in 104 chances this season for a .981 fielding percentage, and gave the Cats an athletic, fearless presence at third.

Mason Moore was flawless in 14 chances off the mound and helped ensure that two of three would-be base stealers were caught stealing against him.

Kentucky opens SEC Tournament play on Wednesday, May 22 at 10:30 a.m. ET in Hoover Alamaba. The Wildcats will play the winner of Tuesday’s game between LSU and Georgia.

